Pakistan

Crises can be eased through collective wisdom: PM

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
LAHORE: Emphasising the need for forging unity to overcome the challenges, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said we have to become united in the best interest of the nation.

Talking to media during his visit to Kot Lakhpat Jail here, the premier said the country can overcome the pervading challenges by putting aside personal interests and through collective actions and wisdom.

During the visit, the PM met and greeted the prisoners on Eid-ul-Fitr. He also listened to their problems and issued orders for redressal. He also distributed Eid gifts among the prisoners.

The PM asked the authorities to immediately chalk out a plan to establish dedicated hospitals in jails for medical treatment of the prisoners and providing quality sanitation services.

He directed the Punjab Chief Secretary to finalise the plan for dedicated hospital in the jail within a week. He asked the authorities to arrange vocational training to the prisoners to make them productive citizens and enable them earn livelihood after their release. He stressed the need for measures for facilitation of those languishing in jails just for lacking money even after completing their sentences.

Talking to media, the PM urged the superior judiciary to take notice of the situation to address the miseries of the suffering prisoners. The basic purpose of the suo motu jurisdiction was to exercise it in the public interest instead of for an individual. How many times the court took suo motu notice of the issues pertaining to prisons and their inmates, he questioned?

“How many suo motu were taken regarding issues such as justice with prisoners and their betterment,” he said, adding: “There were 4,000 prisoners in Lahore Central Jail, 50,000 in Punjab and hundreds of thousands across the country, there are thousands of such prisoners who can be immediately released in accordance with the law. How much work have the courts done regarding this? These are the questions which the nation asks of me and all institutions.”

The PM said there can be no other purpose made out for the suo motu notice — neither does the Constitution allow it nor the law.

Moreover, the PM also held a meeting with Punjab Chief Secretary, Inspector General Prisons and Jail Superintendent to discuss the problem faced by the prisoners. Shehbaz who remained in this prison for about six months said he is aware of the problems of prisoners and wanted their resolution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

