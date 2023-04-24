AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Stellini shocked by Spurs woeful collapse at Newcastle

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2023 10:56am
Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS
Interim manager Cristian Stellini said Tottenham Hotspur’s performance in the first 25 minutes of Sunday’s humiliating 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle United was perhaps “the worst” he had ever seen.

Spurs began Sunday’s game with four at the back but conceded five goals in the opening 21 minutes, prompting Stellini to replace midfielder Pape Matar Sarr with defender Davinson Sanchez and revert to their usual back three.

“There are no words to explain a performance like this. The first 25 minutes were maybe the worst I have ever seen,” Stellini told reporters.

“I hope that the system that we changed, to give us energy, was the wrong decision.

Lukaku double fires Inter to easy win at Empoli

If it was that, it’s my responsibility. We played with four at the back and if this is the mistake, it’s my mistake.“

The victory moved Newcastle into third place with 59 points, six more than fifth-placed Spurs, who have also played a game more and host Manchester United on Thursday.

Cristian Stellini

