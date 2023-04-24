AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Japan’s Nikkei trims gains as traders eye earnings, BOJ; airlines soar

Reuters Published April 24, 2023 Updated April 24, 2023 12:39pm
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average trimmed some early gains on Monday, as the mood turned more cautious in the afternoon session, with investors casting an eye ahead to corporate earnings and a central bank meeting due later in the week.

Airline ANA Holdings remained a standout winner though after raising profit guidance, with other tourism-related stocks also firm amid optimism over increasing visitor numbers.

The Nikkei ended the day up 0.1% at 28,593.52 after paring gains in the afternoon session. In the morning it had hit a high of 28,680.65, taking it close to Friday’s eight-month peak of 28,778.37.

The broader Topix rose 0.11% to 2,037.34, also well back from the morning’s highs. Motor-maker Nidec rallied 1.11% before headlining the handful of companies reporting earnings on Monday.

On Thursday, more than 100 companies report, and that tally doubles on Friday.

The Bank of Japan also sets policy on Friday, with new governor Kazuo Ueda chairing his first meeting.

While the consensus is for no change, analysts and investors are wary of surprises, like the unexpected widening of the 10-year bond yield policy band in December.

“It’s very likely that Japanese stock investors will shift to a wait-and-see stance,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities. “Moves are likely to be relatively muted.”

Japan’s Nikkei snaps 8-day rally as heavyweight tech shares drag

Air transport was the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sectors, rising 2.93%.

ANA Holdings gained 3.74%. Peer Japan Airlines rose 1.95%. Rail operators also did well amid an improving outlook for tourism income, after figures last week showed an increase in foreign visitors. West Japan Railway Co led gains for the sector, rising 2.2%.

Department store operators advanced, including a 1.71% appreciation for Marui Group Co.

The biggest losers on Monday were shippers, sliding 3.18%. Among them, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha was the worst performer, dropping 3.92%.

Chip-related stocks also tracked losses for US peers from Friday, with chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron declining 1.92% and chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest down 2.32%.

Japan's Nikkei share

