Apr 24, 2023
Japan’s Nikkei rises as airlines lead tourism stock gains

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2023 10:45am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Monday, lifted by airlines after ANA Holdings raised profit forecasts, while other tourism-related stocks also firmed amid optimism over increasing visitor numbers.

At the same time, uncertainty heading into an acceleration of Japanese earnings results at the end of this week, when new Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda also chairs his first policy meeting, prevented investors from buying too aggressively.

The Nikkei entered the midday recess up 0.29% at 28,646.39, edging back towards Friday’s eight-month high of 28,778.37.

Of the benchmark’s 225 components, 161 rose versus 57 that fell, with seven flat.

The broader Topix rose 0.37% to 2,042.57.

Air transport was the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sectors, rising 2.45%. ANA Holdings gained 3.72% after increasing its profit guidance after markets closed on Friday.

Its earnings presentation scheduled for Thursday. Peer Japan Airlines rose 2.07%. Rail operators also did well amid an improving outlook for tourism income, after figures last week showed an increase in foreign visitors.

West Japan Railway Co led gains for the sector, rising 2.48%.

Department store operators advanced, including a 2% appreciation for Marui Group Co.. Uniqlo store owner Fast Retailing added 0.41%.

Motor-maker Nidec rallied 1.16% before headlining the handful of companies reporting earnings on Monday.

Japan’s Nikkei snaps 8-day rally as heavyweight tech shares drag

On Thursday, more than 100 companies report, and that tally doubles on Friday.

The BOJ also sets policy on Friday, and while the consensus of for no change, analysts and investors are wary of surprises like the unexpected widening of the 10-year bond yield policy band in December.

“From today, it’s very likely that Japanese stock investors will shift to a wait-and-see stance, so moves are likely to be relatively muted,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

The biggest losers on Monday were shipping stocks, sliding 2.98%.

Among them, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha was the worst performer, dropping 4.22%. Chip-related stocks also tracked losses for US peers from Friday, with chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron declining 1.99%.

