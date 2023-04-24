AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Indian shares rise; financials, Reliance help

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2023 10:31am
BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Monday, led by financials, after improved quarterly results from heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd let investors shrug off concerns of a lacklustre earnings season.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.05% at 17,632.90, as of 10:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.06%. Both the indexes had risen nearly 0.5% during the session.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials rising 0.5%. Private lender ICICI Bank posted a 30% jump in March quarter profit, helped by improved net interest income and loan growth.

Analysts at brokerage Motilal Oswal said the lender’s quarter saw “flawless execution.”

ICICI Bank climbed over 2% on Monday and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, reported a 19% jump in fourth-quarter profit, aided by the strong performance in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment, post-market hours on Friday.

The stock rose over 1.3% in the early session. Put together, Reliance and ICICI Bank account for nearly 20% of the total weightage in Nifty 50.

“Following the strong earnings of the two companies, the overall picture is positive,” said Deven Mehata, equity research analyst at Choice Broking.

“Investors should buy on dips with suitable stop-losses below 17,500, which is a good support level.”

Indian shares subdued on caution ahead of key earnings

Among other individual stocks, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd surged over 8% after the Reserve Bank of India allowed HDFC Bank to increase its shareholding in HDFC Life.

The stock was the top Nifty 50 gainer. The gains were capped by more than 1% slide in pharma index , dragged by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The drugmaker lost over 3% on halting shipments from Mohali facility to take corrective actions after US FDA inspection. The stock was the top Nifty 50 loser.

Indian stocks

