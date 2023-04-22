Punjab elections will not be held on May 14: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah reiterated on Saturday that elections for Punjab assembly will not take place on May 14, the date fixed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for the polls.

In a press conference, he stated that as per the constitution, “elections to federal and provincial assemblies should take place at the same time and under a caretaker setup”.

Election date still not agreed upon as SC adjourns hearing

“If Punjab elections takes place earlier than other provinces and centre, then the polls will have an impact on federal elections,” he said. “This way, Punjab will be able to dictate federal elections because the province has over 50% of all seats in Pakistan.”

Given this situation, no political party will accept the results of federal elections if they take place after Punjab polls, he said adding that smaller provinces will resort to protest.

According to him, the solution to this was to hold elections of all assemblies at the same time.

PPP leader calls for same-day elections

“Earlier in Pakistan, elections of provincial and federal assemblies used to take place on separate days but then constitution was amended and now, they are liable to take place on same day,” he said. “If the 90-day time period is mentioned in constitution, then things like caretaker setup and federal and provincial elections taking place at the same time are also in the constitution.”

He was of the view that the economic, political and constitutional crisis have deepened to such an extent in Pakistan that no political party can solve it alone.

“All parties have to sit together and work for it. It is absurd that the Supreme Court of Pakistan gave 3 hours to all political parties to reach a consensus,” he said. “This can prove detrimental to even days-long negotiations.”

The interior minister cited that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan did not want to hold talks with the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

“Supreme Court is willing to change election date if politicians reach a consensus but if we do not reach a middle ground, then SC will order to hold elections take place on May 14 which is completely absurd.”

“This is the reason why PTI does want to hold talks because it wants Punjab elections to be held on May 14.”