AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 21, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 22 Apr, 2023 09:15am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • NA turns bill into law, much to the displeasure of SC

Read here for details.

  • Maintenance of SC building, judges’ residences: ECC approves Rs844.4m additional funds

Read here for details.

  • PML-N leaders have approached PTI for talks: Qaisar

Read here for details.

  • Climate protesters launch four-day mass action in London

Read here for details.

  • Used bowsers: PPRA quizzes SLL on purchase plan

Read here for details.

  • Nawaz, Maryam hold a ‘positive’ meeting with MBS

Read here for details.

  • UK deputy PM resigns over bullying claims

Read here for details.

  • PTI slams Bilawal’s India visit decision

Read here for details.

  • UN reports ‘off the charts’ melting of glaciers

Read here for details.

  • Outsourcing of operations, land assets at three airports: TIP flags possible breach of PPP regulations

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

NA turns bill into law, much to the displeasure of SC

PML-N leaders have approached PTI for talks: Qaisar

Used bowsers: PPRA quizzes SLL on purchase plan

Outsourcing of operations, land assets at three airports: TIP flags possible breach of PPP regulations

Nawaz, Maryam hold a ‘positive’ meeting with MBS

PTI slams Bilawal’s India visit decision

UK deputy PM resigns over bullying claims

Climate protesters launch four-day mass action in London

Street battles in Sudan capital as Eid ceasefire calls ignored

UN reports ‘off the charts’ melting of glaciers

Read more stories