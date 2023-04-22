AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
CM, CS visit Katcha area in RYK to boost morale of police personnel

Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2023 03:38am
LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Friday paid a visit to the Katcha area in Rahim Yar Khan to show his support for the ongoing counter-terrorism operation and to boost the morale of the Punjab Police.

The CM who was accompanied by Minister Information Amir Mir, chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Additional IG (CTD), Addl IG (Special Branch), secretary C&W and senior officials from law enforcement agencies met with police officials who were involved in the operation and commended their bravery and dedication. He extended Eid greetings to them and urged them to continue their efforts to establish peace in the area.

Expressing satisfaction with the ongoing operation, the CM stated that significant progress has been made against the terrorists in the area.

He emphasized that the Punjab Police is proud of the courageous officers and jawans who are working tirelessly to establish peace in the Kacha area.

The chief minister vowed to eradicate the hideouts of the terrorists and to establish permanent infrastructure to ensure that these elements are not allowed to thrive again.

Mohsin Naqvi, IG police and policemen raised slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Punjab Police Zindabad.”

Felicitated Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eidul-Fitr, the CM paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and urged people to remember their families on this special day.

He also emphasized the importance of fostering tolerance and brotherhood in society.

The CM expressed the hope that the happy festivities of Eidul-Fitr will continue to bring joy to people’s lives forever.

Moreover, while chairing a meeting, the CM assigned task to the Punjab police to ensure the protection of the life and property of the people on the eve of Chand Raat adding that additional police force should be deployed in markets and commercial areas. Imambargahs.

