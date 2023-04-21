Europe stocks slip in early deals

LONDON: Europe’s top stock markets drifted lower Friday in early deals ahead of the weekend.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies dipped 0.2 percent to 7,890.05 points, compared with the closing level on Thursday.

European shares end lower on weak earnings, automakers spooked by Tesla

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index fell 0.3 percent to 7,519.27 points and Frankfurt’s DAX shed 0.5 percent to 15,712.36.