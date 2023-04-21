Hong Kong shares start with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the back foot Friday morning following a retreat on Wall Street, with tech firms taking a hit from worries over the prospect of more US interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.33 percent, or 66.82 points, to 20,330.15.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.09 percent, or 3.03 points, to 3,364.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.07 points to 2,118.01.