AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
  • Important updates from April 20, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 21 Apr, 2023 08:45am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Rupee gains momentum, settles at 283.47 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Shawwal moon not sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Saturday

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 closes with over 500-point gain as investors cheer current account surplus

Read here for details.

  • Chaudhry Anwarul Haq elected as AJK PM

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude

Read here for details.

  • Election date still not agreed upon as SC adjourns hearing

Read here for details.

  • FM Bilawal to visit India in May: FO

Read here for details.

  • Engro Corp announces dividend of Rs40 per share, profit falls 41%

Read here for details.

  • Judiciary cannot rewrite constitution: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • On back of another loan, SBP-held forex reserves rise $394mn, now stand at $4.43bn

Read here for details.

  • We cannot be forced into negotiations with gun to our heads: Bilawal

Read here for details.

  • SBP says it has not extended any fresh loan to govt since promulgation of SBP Amendment Act, 2022

Read here for details.

  • KE seeks Rs4.50 per unit positive adjustment

Read here for details.

  • President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

Read here for details.

