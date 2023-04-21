Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Rupee gains momentum, settles at 283.47 against US dollar

Shawwal moon not sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Saturday

KSE-100 closes with over 500-point gain as investors cheer current account surplus

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq elected as AJK PM

Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude

Election date still not agreed upon as SC adjourns hearing

FM Bilawal to visit India in May: FO

Engro Corp announces dividend of Rs40 per share, profit falls 41%

Judiciary cannot rewrite constitution: PM Shehbaz

On back of another loan, SBP-held forex reserves rise $394mn, now stand at $4.43bn

We cannot be forced into negotiations with gun to our heads: Bilawal

SBP says it has not extended any fresh loan to govt since promulgation of SBP Amendment Act, 2022

KE seeks Rs4.50 per unit positive adjustment

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

