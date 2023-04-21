AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FIA claims to have recovered land worth Rs25bn

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Follow-ing the direction of the Supreme Court (SC), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has claimed to have recovered land worth Rs25 billion from encroachers of properties lying with the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

These properties were illegally occupied by encroachers and Qabza mafias over the last few decades, said a senior official of the FIA.

The agency has taken action against the encroachers following the directives of SC and Dr Shoaib Suddle commission, he said.

He said the agency Anti-Corruption Wing (ACW) coordinated with ETPB, Dr Shoaib Suddle Commission, constituted by the apex court in the ETPB properties and other stakeholders in the light of the directions of the SC.

The FIA took action and achieved commendable results in the retrieval of properties/recovery of dues which is unprecedented in 47 years history of the FIA, he said.

The official said that during this campaign, the FIA successfully retrieved 3,574 acres, five kanal and eight marlas of urban/agriculture property with an estimated worth of Rs24,929.193 million and handed over to the ETPB. Similarly, outstanding rent and dues of PKR 703.202 million have also been recovered by the FIA from the defaulters of the ETPB properties and have been deposited in the national exchequer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court SC FIA recovered land

Comments

1000 characters

FIA claims to have recovered land worth Rs25bn

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

Forex reserves up by $400m

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

Yemen: 85 die at Ramazan charity event

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJK

New procedure for clearance of export cargoes implemented

KE seeks Rs4.50 per unit positive adjustment

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

Read more stories