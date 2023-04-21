FIA claims to have recovered land worth Rs25bn

ISLAMABAD: Follow-ing the direction of the Supreme Court (SC), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has claimed to have recovered land worth Rs25 billion from encroachers of properties lying with the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

These properties were illegally occupied by encroachers and Qabza mafias over the last few decades, said a senior official of the FIA.

The agency has taken action against the encroachers following the directives of SC and Dr Shoaib Suddle commission, he said.

He said the agency Anti-Corruption Wing (ACW) coordinated with ETPB, Dr Shoaib Suddle Commission, constituted by the apex court in the ETPB properties and other stakeholders in the light of the directions of the SC.

The FIA took action and achieved commendable results in the retrieval of properties/recovery of dues which is unprecedented in 47 years history of the FIA, he said.

The official said that during this campaign, the FIA successfully retrieved 3,574 acres, five kanal and eight marlas of urban/agriculture property with an estimated worth of Rs24,929.193 million and handed over to the ETPB. Similarly, outstanding rent and dues of PKR 703.202 million have also been recovered by the FIA from the defaulters of the ETPB properties and have been deposited in the national exchequer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023