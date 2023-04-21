AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Opinion

Watermelon saves the day

Published April 21, 2023
The month of Ramazan this year will always be remembered for two broad reasons. First, it was during this month that polarization among state’s institutions reached extremely dangerous level.

Second, the economic downturn amid loud noises of likely sovereign default raised questions about the country’s economic and political sovereignty.

It is increasingly clear that prohibitively high inflation has dampened people’s Eid preparations significantly.

They have experienced the curbs of the rising price hike imposed on them amid a marked reduction in their purchasing power during this holy month.

Luckily, the watermelon emerged as one of the main items that immensely helped people arrange Iftar in a more or less traditional manner.

A bumper crop of this watery fruit, which is extremely popular during hot weather, pushed prices down as it remained available in the range of Rs 50 to 80 per kilogram throughout Ramazan across this city of teeming millions. Watermelon season begins in April and ends in June or July.

Unfortunately, however, most of other items for Sehr and Iftar were out of reach for a very large number of people because of their high rates. In short, watermelon has saved the day during this Ramazan.

Khalid Husain (Karachi)

