LCCI invites budget proposals from business community

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has invited budget proposals from the business community for federal budget 2023-24.

While addressing a gathering of business community, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the businessmen should forward their reservations and doable solution to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, former office-bearers and executive committee members were also present.

LCCI president said that the business community is facing problems like devaluation of rupee, inflation, mark-up, consignments stuck at ports which have to be solved as soon as possible. He said that the industry is facing shortage of raw materials due to the consignments stuck at the ports.

The LCCI president said that he is in the contact with the Punjab government regarding the sectors which are facing restrictions due to environmental issues, including steel. He lauded the efforts of the Provincial Minister for Industries S M Tanvir for the cause of trade and industry.

He said that S M Tanvir taking business community on board on all trade and industry related issues and resolving the issues of steel sector and other industries in shortest possible time.

He said that he represented the business community in the Senate and highlighted the problems faced by them.

He said the LCCI is finalising its budget proposals, so the business community should send their proposals to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry as soon as possible so that they can be conveyed to the relevant government departments.

