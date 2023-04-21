KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 20, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,007.82 High: 41,086.78 Low: 40,499.34 Net Change: 508.48 Volume (000): 72,510 Value (000): 4,927,252 Makt Cap (000) 1,501,932,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,602.62 NET CH (-) 61.46 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,911.26 NET CH (+) 45.65 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,482.67 NET CH (+) 153.77 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,302.01 NET CH (+) 87.75 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,971.55 NET CH (+) 19.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,100.61 NET CH (+) 1.65 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-April-2023 ====================================

