Apr 21, 2023
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 20, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2023 05:56am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 20, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,007.82
High:                      41,086.78
Low:                       40,499.34
Net Change:                   508.48
Volume (000):                 72,510
Value (000):               4,927,252
Makt Cap (000)         1,501,932,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,602.62
NET CH                     (-) 61.46
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,911.26
NET CH                     (+) 45.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,482.67
NET CH                    (+) 153.77
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,302.01
NET CH                     (+) 87.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,971.55
NET CH                     (+) 19.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,100.61
NET CH                      (+) 1.65
------------------------------------
As on:                 20-April-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

