BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 20, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,007.82
High: 41,086.78
Low: 40,499.34
Net Change: 508.48
Volume (000): 72,510
Value (000): 4,927,252
Makt Cap (000) 1,501,932,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,602.62
NET CH (-) 61.46
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,911.26
NET CH (+) 45.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,482.67
NET CH (+) 153.77
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,302.01
NET CH (+) 87.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,971.55
NET CH (+) 19.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,100.61
NET CH (+) 1.65
------------------------------------
As on: 20-April-2023
====================================
