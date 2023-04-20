Ruet-e-Hilal Committee set to meet to sight Shawwal moon

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is meeting today (April 20) for the sighting of the Eidul Fitr crescent moon, a statement from the religious affairs ministry said.

The meeting is being held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The meetings of the zonal committees will be held at designated locations across the country, while the final announcement regarding sighting of the moon will be made by chairman of the committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.