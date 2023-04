HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished slightly higher Thursday after swinging through the day, with traders weighing the outlook for US interest rates as the Federal Reserve fights to get inflation under control.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.14 percent, or 29.21 points, to 20,396.97.

Hong Kong stocks end lower

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.09 percent, or 3.10 points, to 3,367.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.40 percent, or 8.56 points, to 2,117.95.