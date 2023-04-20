AVN 65.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.29%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
BOP 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
EPCL 45.67 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
FFL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.11%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 69.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
NETSOL 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.34%)
PRL 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 108.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 17 (0.41%)
BR30 14,774 Increased By 26.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,741 Increased By 241.8 (0.6%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 84.4 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited #       14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23                                     20-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Limited                 14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23      NIL                            20-Apr-23
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib 
Limited                            10-Apr-23    24-Apr-23
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                            19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      40% (F)        17-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited               13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited            18-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      25% (B)        13-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited        19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited               19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited          19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                       20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited            13-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      45% (F)        11-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                            18-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                       18-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      5% (F)         13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                            18-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      25% (F)        13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                            19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      25% (F)        17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance 
Co. Limited                        19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd         19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      5% (F) 5% (B)  17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance Co 
Limited                            19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Limited         20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited             20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.       20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Limited          20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pak Elektron Limited               20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)               20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      6% (F)         18-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited 
(Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd)                     20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
East West Insurance 
Company Ltd.                       21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited          21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited              21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba***                        21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23
Dolmen City REIT                   25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      4.5% (iii)     19-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products Co 
Limited                            25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      750% (F)       19-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Service Industries Limited         18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      50% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear 
Limited                            18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      10% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                        19-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                       20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Packages Limited                   20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      275% (F)       18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Limited      20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      35% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited               21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
PAK REINSURANCE
COMPANY LTD                        21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      7.5% (F)       19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited                    21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank 
Limited                            21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited          21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited                 22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      25% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
PICIC Insurance Limited            22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
Agritech Limited                   22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Progressive Insurance 
Co. Limited                        22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance 
Limited                            22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories 
Limited                            19-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)17-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
The United Insurance 
Company                            21-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
ZIL Limited ^^                     22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited                    23-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      NIL                            29-Apr-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd.                      28-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
Worldcall Telecom Limited          23-Apr-23    30-Apr-23      NIL                            30-Apr-23
Engro Fertilizers Limited          28-Apr-23    30-Apr-23      35% (i)        26-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited (pref)                     29-Apr-23    01-05-2023     5% (i)         27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                            29-Apr-23    01-05-2023     10% (i)        27-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited #          25-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                   02-05-2023
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.          26-Apr-23    02-05-2023     NIL                           02-05-2023
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills 
Limited #                          26-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                   02-05-2023
(KELSC5) K-Electric Limited        21-Apr-23    03-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited             27-Apr-23    04-05-2023     NIL                           04-05-2023
Pakistan Cables Limited #          27-Apr-23    04-05-2023                                   04-05-2023
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd.                   02-05-2023   04-05-2023     5% * (i)       27-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                            02-05-2023   04-05-2023     20% (i)        27-Apr-23
Ruby Textile Mills Limited #       05-05-2023   08-05-2023                                   08-05-2023
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited        29-Apr-23    09-05-2023     NIL                           09-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd            03-05-2023   10-05-2023                                   10-05-2023
Faysal Bank Limited #              04-05-2023   11-05-2023                                   11-05-2023
Lucky Core Industries 
Limited #                          04-05-2023   11-05-2023                                   11-05-2023
Pakistan Paper Products 
Limited #                          05-05-2023   11-05-2023                                   11-05-2023
Shifa International 
Hospitals Limited #                09-05-2023   18-05-2023                                   18-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                            18-05-2023   24-05-2023     NIL                           24-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited         24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
=======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

‘Controversial’ SC bill to become law today nevertheless

Punjab, KP polls: SC summons political parties

‘Reign of terror’ controlled by ‘another force’, claims Imran

Smart meters, TMS: World Bank asks three Discos to start bidding process

PAC directs FIA to seize property, freeze bank accounts of Hascol

Wapda receivables touch the Rs232.6bn mark

Wheat flour, sugar and urea: FBR specifies ‘designated areas’ near borders to check smuggling

PM for removing impediments to import of solar panels, other parts

Govt fails to implement WB-recommended tax reforms

PM orders confiscation of vehicles with expired ‘Carnet de Passage’ limit

Read more stories