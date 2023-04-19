AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
BAFL 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
DGKC 44.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
EPCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.75%)
FCCL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 69.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
MLCF 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
NETSOL 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.48%)
OGDC 86.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 67.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.28%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 108.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 5.3 (0.13%)
BR30 14,747 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,499 Increased By 51.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,096 Increased By 15.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gauff begins clay season with error-hit Stuttgart win

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2023 09:51pm
Follow us

STUTTGART: Coco Gauff got her clay-court season underway with a tough, mistake-ridden three-set win over Veronika Kudermetova in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old American, runner-up at the French Open last year, came through 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3) to set up a last-16 clash with another Russian player, Anastasia Potapova.

World number six Gauff committed 53 unforced errors with 24 winners, while Kudermetova hit 80 unforced errors to 35 winners. There were 15 breaks of serve in total.

Later Wednesday, Australian Open champion and second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka also starts her clay-court campaign against 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

World number two Sabalenka finished as Stuttgart runner-up in the past two seasons, losing to Ashleigh Barty in 2021 and Iga Swiatek in 2022.

Top-ranked Swiatek starts her title defence on Thursday against highly-regarded Zheng Qinwen, the world number 25 from China.

Swiatek arrived in Germany having missed the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers with a rib injury.

“I’m not injured anymore, so that’s the most important thing for me,” said reigning French and US Open champion Swiatek.

Coco Gauff

Comments

1000 characters

Gauff begins clay season with error-hit Stuttgart win

Pakistan reports massive current account surplus of $654mn in March

Rupee stays stable against US dollar, settles at 283.89

Pakistan Housing Finance Company eyes equity investment of Rs12bn in Silkbank

Make laws that comply with standards set by Constitution, CJP tells NA speaker

Punjab, KPK polls: SC warns of ‘serious consequences’ over failure to provide funds

SC has suo motu power, not just CJP, says Justice Isa

Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit

SBP announces five-day closure for Eid

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 85.6 in March 2023

Ukraine says received first Patriot air defence systems

Read more stories