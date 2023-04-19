AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
BAFL 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
DGKC 44.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
EPCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.75%)
FCCL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 69.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
MLCF 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
NETSOL 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.48%)
OGDC 86.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 67.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.28%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 108.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 5.3 (0.13%)
BR30 14,747 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,499 Increased By 51.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,096 Increased By 15.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tsitsipas eases into Barcelona third round

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2023 09:04pm
Follow us

BARCELONA: Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised into the last 16 of the Barcelona Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin.

Second seed Tsitsipas, twice a Barcelona runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2021, needed just 78 minutes to beat Cachin 6-4, 6-2.

The Greek broke in the fifth game of the opening set and twice more at the start of the second set against his 69th-ranked opponent.

Tsitsipas, whose bid for a third consecutive Monte Carlo Masters title was ended in the quarter-finals last week, will next play Denis Shapovalov.

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner beat Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-4 to set up a third-round meeting with Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

Karen Khachanov saw off Chilean Nicolas Jarry in two sets as Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Argentine Francisco Cerundolo also eased through the second round.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie thrashed qualifier Pavel Kotov 6-1, 6-2 while Australian Alex de Minaur dropped just one game as he breezed past Alexander Shevchenko.

Top seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faces fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday for a place in the last eight.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Comments

1000 characters

Tsitsipas eases into Barcelona third round

Rupee stays stable against US dollar, settles at 283.89

President Alvi returns bill aimed at clipping CJP’s powers for second time

Pakistan Housing Finance Company eyes equity investment of Rs12bn in Silkbank

Make laws that comply with standards set by Constition, CJP tells NA speaker

Punjab, KPK polls: SC warns of ‘serious consequences’ over failure to provide funds

Constitution gives SC as a whole power of sou motu: Justice Isa

Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit

SBP announces five-day closure for Eid

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 85.6 in March 2023

Ukraine says received first Patriot air defence systems

Read more stories