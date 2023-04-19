SC to hear defence ministry’s plea to hold elections across Pakistan on same date

A three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench will hear on Wednesday the defence ministry’s request to hold general elections across Pakistan on the same date as polls for Sindh and Balochistan assemblies.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar will hear the plea.

In the latest update as to when elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, dissovled earlier this year, should be held, the Supreme Court said the deicison to delay polls was “unconstitutional” and they must be held next month.

However, the defence ministry’s plea requests that polls for the National and all Provincial Assemblies be held together upon completion of their terms.

The tenure of the National Assembly and the legislature of two other provinces — Sindh and Balochistan — will end later this year and the federal government wants the polls to take place then, not in May, as directed by the top court.

On Tuesday, the ministry had filed a petition in the SC seeking the recall of the earlier order.

In that verdict, the SC had also directed the government to release Rs21 billion to the election commission for holding polls by April 10, however the issue remains a contentious one.

The government referred the matter to Parliament which defied the court’s orders and refused to issue the funds.