Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2023 10:44am
The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.22% in the inter-bank market during the early hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 10am, the currency was being quoted at 283.27, a gain of Re0.63.

The development comes after the rupee regained some ground against the US dollar on Tuesday, settling at 283.9 in the inter-bank market, and as market participants await the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has remained stalled since last year.

Experts say the increase in inflows from workers’ remittances and a decline in import payments has reduced demand for US dollars.

Globally, the dollar steadied on Wednesday after it seesawed with bond market volatility as investors scrutinised US economic indicators, Federal Reserve commentary and corporate earnings for clues about the path for interest rates.

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six major peers - ticked up 0.11% to 101.83 in Asian trading, following a 0.36% slide on Tuesday that reversed the 0.54% rally of the session before.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, drifted lower on Wednesday as the market weighed potential interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve that could slow growth and dampen oil consumption, offsetting falling US inventories and strong Chinese economic data.

This is an intra-day update

