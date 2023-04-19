AVN 65.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
Intra-day update: rupee dips against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 12:45pm
The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal loss against the US dollar, depreciating nearly 0.06% in the inter-bank market during trading on Wednesday.

At around 12:45pm, the currency was being quoted at 284.06, a decline of Re0.16.

The development comes after the rupee regained some ground against the US dollar on Tuesday, settling at 283.9 in the inter-bank market, and as market participants await the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has remained stalled since last year.

Experts say the increase in inflows from workers’ remittances and a decline in import payments has reduced demand for US dollars.

Globally, the dollar steadied on Wednesday after it seesawed with bond market volatility as investors scrutinised US economic indicators, Federal Reserve commentary and corporate earnings for clues about the path for interest rates.

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six major peers - ticked up 0.11% to 101.83 in Asian trading, following a 0.36% slide on Tuesday that reversed the 0.54% rally of the session before.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, drifted lower on Wednesday as the market weighed potential interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve that could slow growth and dampen oil consumption, offsetting falling US inventories and strong Chinese economic data.

This is an intra-day update

Tulukan Mairandi Apr 19, 2023 11:36am
Due to eid remittances that Pakistani low skilled migrants send home (took advances from their companies that will be repaid over the next 6 months after working an extra 5 hours overtime daily.).
