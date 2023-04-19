CBOT soybeans may fall into $15.01 to $15.07 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT soybean May contract may fall into a range of $15.01 to $15.07 per bushel, as suggested by a wedge and a retracement analysis. The contract retraced into the wedge.

Such a move made both this bullish pattern invalid and the current wave count look doubtful, which presumes the progress of a big wave C.

The reason is that the drop from $15.31-1/2 has extended too far to look like a pullback towards the upper trendline of the wedge.

Immediate resistance is at $15.19-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $15.24-1/4 to $15.31-1/2 range.

CBOT soybeans may retest support of $14.93-1/4

On the daily chart, the contract failed to break a resistance at $15.24-3/4 and a falling trendline. The failure suggests a consolidation below this level.