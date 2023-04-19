AVN 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
BAFL 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
DGKC 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
KAPCO 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
MLCF 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PAEL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
PRL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 108.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,116 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 14,720 Increased By 9 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,399 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,044 Decreased By -36.7 (-0.24%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 18, 2023
BR Web Desk Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 08:40am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Defence ministry moves Supreme Court for holding elections across country on same date

Read here for details.

  • Ruling coalition vows to defend parliament but divided over talks with PTI

Read here for details.

  • SBP, ECP submit reports on release of election fund in Supreme Court

Read here for details.

  • The Organic Meat Company to export pet food to Canada

Read here for details.

  • LHC bars Punjab Police from ‘harassing’ Imran Khan

Read here for details.

  • Rupee regains winning momentum, settles at 283.9 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Late session rally props KSE-100 Index upward

Read here for details.

  • Pak Suzuki Motor Company records highest ever quarterly loss of Rs12.9bn

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

Read here for details.

  • Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Read here for details.

