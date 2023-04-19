Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Defence ministry moves Supreme Court for holding elections across country on same date

Ruling coalition vows to defend parliament but divided over talks with PTI

SBP, ECP submit reports on release of election fund in Supreme Court

The Organic Meat Company to export pet food to Canada

LHC bars Punjab Police from ‘harassing’ Imran Khan

Rupee regains winning momentum, settles at 283.9 against US dollar

Late session rally props KSE-100 Index upward

Pak Suzuki Motor Company records highest ever quarterly loss of Rs12.9bn

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

