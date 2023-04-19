BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 18, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Defence ministry moves Supreme Court for holding elections across country on same date
- Ruling coalition vows to defend parliament but divided over talks with PTI
- SBP, ECP submit reports on release of election fund in Supreme Court
- The Organic Meat Company to export pet food to Canada
- LHC bars Punjab Police from ‘harassing’ Imran Khan
- Rupee regains winning momentum, settles at 283.9 against US dollar
- Late session rally props KSE-100 Index upward
- Pak Suzuki Motor Company records highest ever quarterly loss of Rs12.9bn
- Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark
- Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN
