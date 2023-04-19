Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 18, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,448.05
High: 40,483.26
Low: 40,220.03
Net Change: 201.38
Volume (000): 34,297
Value (000): 1,854,730
Makt Cap (000) 1,481,686,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,668.97
NET CH (+) 9.24
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,852.25
NET CH (-) 22.15
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,308.51
NET CH (+) 76.14
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,217.48
NET CH (+) 53.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,935.73
NET CH (+) 2.98
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,184.06
NET CH (+) 9.73
------------------------------------
As on: 18-April-2023
====================================
Comments