KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 18, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,448.05 High: 40,483.26 Low: 40,220.03 Net Change: 201.38 Volume (000): 34,297 Value (000): 1,854,730 Makt Cap (000) 1,481,686,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,668.97 NET CH (+) 9.24 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,852.25 NET CH (-) 22.15 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,308.51 NET CH (+) 76.14 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,217.48 NET CH (+) 53.76 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,935.73 NET CH (+) 2.98 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,184.06 NET CH (+) 9.73 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-April-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023