BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 18, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 18, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,448.05
High:                      40,483.26
Low:                       40,220.03
Net Change:                   201.38
Volume (000):                 34,297
Value (000):               1,854,730
Makt Cap (000)         1,481,686,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,668.97
NET CH                      (+) 9.24
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,852.25
NET CH                     (-) 22.15
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,308.51
NET CH                     (+) 76.14
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,217.48
NET CH                     (+) 53.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,935.73
NET CH                      (+) 2.98
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,184.06
NET CH                      (+) 9.73
------------------------------------
As on:                 18-April-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

