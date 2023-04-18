Sri Lankan shares end lower weighed by financials, industrials

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday as financial and industrial sector stocks logged losses.

The CSE All Share index fell 0.64% to 9,345.53, marking a second consecutive session of losses.

Diversified conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings were the top drags on the CSE All Share index, down about 2% and 0.7% respectively.

Trading volume for the CSE All Share index rose to 58.4 million shares from 46.1 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer surplus rise

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.14 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.58 million) from 1.29 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 233.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 964.9 million rupees, the data showed.