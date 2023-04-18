AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower weighed by financials, industrials

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday as financial and industrial sector stocks logged losses. The CSE All Share...
Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2023 05:13pm
Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday as financial and industrial sector stocks logged losses.

The CSE All Share index fell 0.64% to 9,345.53, marking a second consecutive session of losses.

Diversified conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings were the top drags on the CSE All Share index, down about 2% and 0.7% respectively.

Trading volume for the CSE All Share index rose to 58.4 million shares from 46.1 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer surplus rise

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.14 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.58 million) from 1.29 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 233.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 964.9 million rupees, the data showed.

