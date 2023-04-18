AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.71%)
Apr 18, 2023
Sri Lanka enforce follow-on after Ireland collapse

AFP Published 18 Apr, 2023 12:52pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
GALLE: Sri Lanka enforced the follow-on against Ireland after skittling them for 143 on day three of the first Test in Galle on Tuesday, leaving the tourists still 448 runs behind.

Ireland, playing in punishingly hot conditions in only their fifth Test, resumed on 117-7 but were all out in 40 minutes as Prabath Jayasuriya took seven wickets.

Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker gave the Irish a glimmer of hope with some attacking strokes but was out leg-before to Jayasuriya for 45.

Tucker made a hundred on debut in Dhaka a fortnight ago and looked comfortable before missing a sweep shot. He unsuccessfully reviewed the decision.

Two balls later Jayasuriya had Mark Adair stumped to finish with career-best figures of 7-52.

Jayasuriya bags five-for as Sri Lanka devastate Ireland

Ramesh Mendis claimed the last wicket of Andy McBrine after Sri Lanka successfully reviewed a leg-before appeal against the batsman. Sri Lanka declared on 591-6 after four batsmen completed hundreds.

This is a first-ever Test match between the countries. Ireland have played four Tests so far in their history and are yet to win one.

The second Test of the series will also be played in Galle.

