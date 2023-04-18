Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.34% in the inter-bank market during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.

At around 10:30am, the currency was being quoted at 283.75, a gain of Re0.96.

The development comes after the rupee ended its three-session winning streak on Monday, settling at 284.71 in the inter-bank market after a loss of Re.31 or 0.11% against the US dollar.

The market keenly awaits the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, which has remained stalled since last year.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his address to the National Assembly said that Saudi Arabia has provided another $2 billion to Pakistan. “The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also promised to give us $1 billion,” he added.

The international lender had said it is looking forward to obtaining necessary financing assurances as soon as possible to pave the way for the successful completion of the 9th review. Pakistan has already secured $3 billion in fresh inflow from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Globally, the US dollar eased on Tuesday after rallying overnight as strong US economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again in May, while China’s economic recovery gathered pace in the first quarter.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, fell 0.108% at 101.99, after rising 0.5% overnight. The index is down 0.5% for the month.

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.5% year-on-year in the first three months of the year, data showed on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts for a 4% expansion as the end of COVID-19 curbs lifted the world’s second-largest economy out of a slump.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, firmed slightly early on Tuesday, after falling 2% in the previous session, as stronger economic data from China, the world’s largest crude importer, underpinned demand outlook.

This is an intra-day update