AVN 65.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.64%)
BAFL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.65%)
EPCL 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 69.56 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
MLCF 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 74.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
PRL 12.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.39%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.7 (0.41%)
BR30 14,692 Increased By 20.5 (0.14%)
KSE100 40,398 Increased By 151.8 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,067 Increased By 74.9 (0.5%)
Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published April 18, 2023 Updated April 18, 2023 11:13am
The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.34% in the inter-bank market during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.

At around 10:30am, the currency was being quoted at 283.75, a gain of Re0.96.

The development comes after the rupee ended its three-session winning streak on Monday, settling at 284.71 in the inter-bank market after a loss of Re.31 or 0.11% against the US dollar.

The market keenly awaits the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, which has remained stalled since last year.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his address to the National Assembly said that Saudi Arabia has provided another $2 billion to Pakistan. “The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also promised to give us $1 billion,” he added.

The international lender had said it is looking forward to obtaining necessary financing assurances as soon as possible to pave the way for the successful completion of the 9th review. Pakistan has already secured $3 billion in fresh inflow from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Globally, the US dollar eased on Tuesday after rallying overnight as strong US economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again in May, while China’s economic recovery gathered pace in the first quarter.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, fell 0.108% at 101.99, after rising 0.5% overnight. The index is down 0.5% for the month.

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.5% year-on-year in the first three months of the year, data showed on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts for a 4% expansion as the end of COVID-19 curbs lifted the world’s second-largest economy out of a slump.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, firmed slightly early on Tuesday, after falling 2% in the previous session, as stronger economic data from China, the world’s largest crude importer, underpinned demand outlook.

This is an intra-day update

