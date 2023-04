KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 24.052 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,401.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.862 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.402 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.091 billion), Silver (PKR 1.405 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 692.830 million), DJ (PKR 436.116 million), Platinum (PKR 425.368 million), Natural Gas (PKR 318.448 million), Copper (PKR 262.930 million), SP 500 (PKR 133.948 million), Japan Equity (PKR 16.271 million) and Brent (PKR 5.156 million).

