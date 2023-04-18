Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (April 17, 2023). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (April 17, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1 - Week 20.92 21.42
2 - Week 21.02 21.52
1 - Month 21.20 21.70
3 - Month 21.85 22.10
6 - Month 21.85 22.10
9 - Month 21.77 22.27
1 - Year 21.78 22.28
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments