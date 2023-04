New Zealand win toss and bat against Pakistan in third T20

LAHORE: New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bat in the third Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Lahore on Monday.

New Zealand brought back fast bowler Adam Milne and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who replaced Cole McConchie and Henry Shipley.

Pakistan, who lead the five-match series 2-0, left out fast bowler Zaman Khan to bring in Naseem Shah, in a like-for-like change.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Faisal Afridi (PAK)

TV umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match referee: Ali Naqvi (PAK)