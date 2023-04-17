AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
Latham lifts New Zealand to 163-5 in third Pakistan T20

AFP Published April 17, 2023
LAHORE: Skipper Tom Latham hit a solid half century to lead New Zealand to 163-5 in the must-win third Twenty20 against Pakistan in Lahore on Monday.

Trailing 2-0 in the five-match series and seeking to save the series, New Zealand -- who won the toss and batted -- were anchored by Latham's 49-ball 64 at Gaddafi stadium.

Latham, who hit seven boundaries and two sixes, added 65 for the third wicket with Daryl Mitchell who scored a 26-ball 33 with a six and two boundaries.

Mark Chapman made 16 not out off nine balls as New Zealand managed 51 in the last five overs.

Lanky paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi -- playing his 50th T20I -- took 2-33 while his fellow pacer Haris Rauf finished with 2-31.

Pakistan won the first match by 88 and the second by 38 runs, also in Lahore.

