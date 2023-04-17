AVN 65.99 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.18%)
BAFL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
DFML 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
DGKC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-3.54%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.38%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.23%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 85.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
PRL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TRG 108.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.3%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,256 Increased By 50 (0.12%)
KSE30 14,999 Increased By 10 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady as market awaits China GDP data

Reuters Published April 17, 2023 Updated April 17, 2023 01:04pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices were steady on Monday as investors eyed Chinese economic data for signs of demand recovery in the world’s second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude futures nudged 7 cents lower to $86.24 a barrel by 0746 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.47 a barrel, down 6 cents.

Both contracts notched their fourth weekly gain last week - the longest-such streak since mid-2022.

The release of China’s first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data this week is expected to be positive for commodity prices, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasting it will account for most of 2023 demand growth.

The data are due to be published at 0200 GMT on Tuesday.

However, the IEA warned in its monthly report that the output cuts announced by OPEC+ producers risked exacerbating an oil supply deficit expected in the second half of the year and could hurt consumers and a global economic recovery.

Further tightening supplies, oil exports from northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan remain at a standstill almost three weeks after an arbitration case ruled Ankara owed Baghdad compensation for unauthorised exports.

Rising costs for Middle East crude supplies, which meet more than half of Asia’s demand, are already squeezing refiners’ margins, prompting them to secure supplies from other regions.

Refiners are also ramping up gasoline output ahead of peak summer demand, while cutting diesel production amid worsening margins.

“Weaker refinery margins remain a feature, with the weakness predominantly driven by middle distillates.

Oil falls 1pc on recession fears

Stronger crude prices will not be helping margins for refiners either,“ ING analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile earnings from US companies could also provide clues for the Federal Reserve’s policy path and the dollar’s trajectory, she added.

The greenback has been strengthening alongside interest rate hikes, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Traders are betting that the Fed will raise its lending rate in May by another quarter of a percentage point and pushed out to late this year expectations of a rate cut, as typically occurs in a slowdown.

Oil prices Brent oil US oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steady as market awaits China GDP data

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

India, Russia in talks on free trade deal

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Read more stories