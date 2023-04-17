Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.14% in the inter-bank market during the early hours of trading on Monday.

At around 10:45m, the currency was being quoted at 284.8, a decline of Re0.4.

During the previous week, the rupee had depreciated a marginal 0.09% against the US dollar on account of recovery on the final two days.

News of a $2-billion inflow from Saudi Arabia and another $1 billion from the UAE had helped market sentiment as the rupee settled at 284.4 in the inter-bank market as these assurances are seen as crucial for the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

However, on Saturday, the IMF said it is still looking forward to obtaining necessary financing assurances as soon as possible to pave the way for the successful completion of the 9th Extended Fund Facility (EFF) review.

Its statement implied that the staff-level agreement could still be a few steps away.

The agreement is seen as critical to providing much-needed stability to the currency market that has seen the rupee undergo volatile rides in recent months.

Internationally, the US dollar bounced from a one-year low on Monday as resilience in core US retail sales, a rise in short-term inflation expectations and impressive Wall Street bank earnings raised market expectations for an interest rate hike in May.

While US retail sales fell more than expected in March, the so-called core retail sales, which excludes automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, slipped just 0.3% last month, data released on Friday showed.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index rose 0.15% to 101.82, standing some distance away from Friday's one-year low of 100.78.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up slightly on Monday, supported by OPEC+'s (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) plans to cut more output, while investors eyed Chinese economic data for signs of a demand recovery by the world's number two oil consumer.

