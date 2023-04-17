Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Shehbaz directs early completion of development projects in Lahore

Punjab election will not be held on May 14: Sanaullah

Fawad asks Supreme Court to appoint administrators in Punjab, KP

FO says latest revelations about Pulwama attack vindicate Pakistan's position

PTI establishes three-member committee for dialogue on political crisis

Govt increases petrol price by Rs10, takes it to Rs282 per litre

Religious affairs minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in road accident

FM Bilawal holds telephone conversation with acting Afghan minister for foreign affairs

PTI leader Ali Zaidi arrested in Karachi

IMF has no excuse for delaying revival of loan programme: PM Shehbaz

Saudi Arabia to deposit $2bn in Pakistan’s central bank in 7 working days: report

RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

Amendments to election law: work begins on ECP proposals

In response to SC order SBP acts obligingly

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Crackdown on hoarders, profiteers ordered

Three Pakistanis among 16 killed in Dubai building blaze

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

