  • Important updates from April 15 and April 16, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 17 Apr, 2023 08:42am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz directs early completion of development projects in Lahore

Read here for details.

  • Punjab election will not be held on May 14: Sanaullah

Read here for details.

  • Fawad asks Supreme Court to appoint administrators in Punjab, KP

Read here for details.

  • FO says latest revelations about Pulwama attack vindicate Pakistan's position

Read here for details.

  • PTI establishes three-member committee for dialogue on political crisis

Read here for details.

  • Govt increases petrol price by Rs10, takes it to Rs282 per litre

Read here for details.

  • Religious affairs minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in road accident

Read here for details.

  • FM Bilawal holds telephone conversation with acting Afghan minister for foreign affairs

Read here for details.

  • PTI leader Ali Zaidi arrested in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • IMF has no excuse for delaying revival of loan programme: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Saudi Arabia to deposit $2bn in Pakistan’s central bank in 7 working days: report

Read here for details.

  • RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

Read here for details.

  • Amendments to election law: work begins on ECP proposals

Read here for details.

  • In response to SC order SBP acts obligingly

Read here for details.

  • Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Read here for details.

  • Crackdown on hoarders, profiteers ordered

Read here for details.

  • Three Pakistanis among 16 killed in Dubai building blaze

Read here for details.

  • Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Read here for details.

