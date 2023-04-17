BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 15 and April 16, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PM Shehbaz directs early completion of development projects in Lahore
- Punjab election will not be held on May 14: Sanaullah
- Fawad asks Supreme Court to appoint administrators in Punjab, KP
- FO says latest revelations about Pulwama attack vindicate Pakistan's position
- PTI establishes three-member committee for dialogue on political crisis
- Govt increases petrol price by Rs10, takes it to Rs282 per litre
- Religious affairs minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in road accident
- FM Bilawal holds telephone conversation with acting Afghan minister for foreign affairs
- PTI leader Ali Zaidi arrested in Karachi
- IMF has no excuse for delaying revival of loan programme: PM Shehbaz
- Saudi Arabia to deposit $2bn in Pakistan’s central bank in 7 working days: report
- RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms
- Amendments to election law: work begins on ECP proposals
- In response to SC order SBP acts obligingly
- Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects
- Crackdown on hoarders, profiteers ordered
- Three Pakistanis among 16 killed in Dubai building blaze
- Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards
