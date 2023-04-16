Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls

Saudi Arabia’s stock markets ended higher on Sunday after Friday’s rise in oil prices, although the Qatari index extended losses for a second session.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were up on Friday in a fourth straight week of gains after the West’s energy watchdog said global demand will hit a record high this year on the back of a recovery in Chinese consumption.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, led by a 1.2% increase in Al Rajhi Bank, while oil giant Saudi Aramco added 0.8%.

Saudi Arabia transfers more Aramco oil shares to wealth fund

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman launched on Thursday four new Special Economic Zones in Saudi Arabia, state media reported on Thursday after the market had closed, citing a statement.

The kingdom will allow 100% foreign ownership of companies in the new economic zones.

In Qatar, the index fell 0.4%, extending losses for a second session, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar losing 1.5%.

GDP growth in the Middle East and North Africa region will slow to 3.1% in 2023, from 5.3% a year ago, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Middle East and Central Asia department director Jihad Azour said on Thursday.

Egypt was closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.6% to 11,033

QATAR lost 0.4% to 10,055

BAHRAIN was up 0.2% to 1,885

OMAN down 1.1% to 4,760

KUWAIT added 0.6% to 7,803