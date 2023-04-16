PM Shehbaz directs early completion of development projects in Lahore

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited ongoing development projects in Lahore and directed officials to ensure their early completion, Radio Pakistan reported.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Chief Secretary, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister visited the site of the under-construction Lahore Flyover Bridge near Arfa Karim IT Tower.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the completion of the Lahore overhead Bridge project in one month.

Later, he also visited and inspected the ongoing work on the Central Business District project near Kalma Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister directed to completion CBD project in two weeks.

He said early completion of the project near Kalma Chowk will facilitate the public in general.

While giving a detailed briefing, the Chief Engineer of LDA Israr Saeed said this is a project of the Lahore Development Authority, to be completed at an estimated cost of 1712 million rupees.