AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas futures jump over 5% on short covering

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2023 03:36am
Follow us

CHICHAGO: US natural gas futures climbed more than 5% on Friday, helped by a bout of short covering following the recent slide below the key $2 technical level and forecasts for slightly colder weather than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 10.7 cents, or 5.3%, to settle at $2.114 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The contract has risen 5.2% so far this week, after dropping 9.2% last week.

“There’s a lot of fundamental and technical support around the $2.00 mark so any positive news coming out of the weather outlooks which shifted slightly cooler and we’re up,” said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 93.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 94.8 bcfd next week.

However, “the market is also keeping an eye on outages at some of the LNG terminals. That’s certainly going to help pull gas demand back here” Cunningham said.

Refinitiv estimated that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January 2023.

Prices fell 4% in the last session. For the week, prices are up about 5.2% so far.

“We are maintaining a view that a $1 price handle will prove too tempting for well-capitalized major hedge accounts or funds to ignore with some scale-down speculative buying likely especially if export demand improves and gas production further stalls,” Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Refinitiv estimated 117 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv’s outlook on Thursday.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day’s average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday utilities put a near-normal 25 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage last week. That compares with an 8 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average rise of 28 bcf.

The Biden administration on Thursday approved exports of liquefied natural gas from the Alaska LNG project, a document showed, as the United States competes with Russia to ship natural gas from the Arctic to Asia.

LNG US US natural gas natural gas U.S. gas

Comments

1000 characters

US natgas futures jump over 5% on short covering

PM optimistic about economic prospects

Dar holds virtual meeting with President AIIB

Terrorism: army says will pursue goals set by NSC

Punjab Zone: PSMA agrees to provide 20,000MTs of sugar at Rs95/kg during Ramazan

FIRs registered across country: IK moves LHC

Imran has assured he’s not anti-US: Congressman

Petrol price hiked by Rs10 per litre

GST harmonization: FBR, provinces notify uniform ‘Place of Provision of Services Rules-2023’

Roosevelt, Scribe hotels: Aviation Division releases Rs275m to PIACL for its legal team without approval: AGP report

NHA recommends several projects to ECNEC

Read more stories