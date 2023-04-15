Babar Azam hundred lifts Pakistan to 192-4 in 2nd T20

LAHORE: Skipper Babar Azam smashed a brilliant unbeaten hundred to propel Pakistan to 192-4 in the second Twenty20 against New Zealand in Lahore on Saturday.

Azam, who fell for just nine in his 100th T20 on Friday, compensated with a brisk 58-ball 101 not out after Pakistan won the toss and batted at Gaddafi Stadium.

Azam smashed a six and two fours in the last over to reach his third T20I century, becoming only the seventh batter to do so in the shortest format at international level.

Azam put on 99 for the opening wicket with Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 50 off 34 balls.

Azam, whose knock included 11 fours and three sixes, then added 87 for the fifth wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed, who finished 33 not out as the home team added 65 runs in the last five overs.

Pakistan lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by 88 runs, also in Lahore.