Intra-day update: rupee claws back further ground against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2023 11:42am
The Pakistani rupee clawed back further gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.3% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At around 11:20am, the rupee was being quoted at 284.06, an improvement of Re0.85.

This comes a day after the rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar, settling at 284.91 in the inter-bank market after a gain of Rs1.71 or 0.60%.

In a major development towards the revival of the stalled bailout programme, United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will provide $1 billion as bilateral support to Pakistan, said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday.

Pakistan was required to give an assurance that its balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the remaining period of the IMF programme that has been stalled since November last year.

Internationally, the US dollar languished near a two-month low against major peers on Friday while the euro flirted with a one-year peak, as traders ramped up expectations of an imminent end to the US Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle on signs of cooling inflation.

Data from the US Labor Department on Thursday showed the producer price index (PPI) fell by the most in nearly three years last month, coming a day after inflation data pointed to moderation in consumer prices.

The greenback took another leg down following Thursday’s data release, with the dollar index sinking to a two-month low of 100.84 in the previous session

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, on Friday on signs of lower Russian output and tighter supplies, with the market looking ahead to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) monthly report later in the day to clarify the global demand outlook.

This is an intra-day update

Tulukan Mairandi Apr 14, 2023 11:49am
These needles, as they are known in the industry are mirages. The basic fact is the PKR is falling like a rock, and it is worsened by Dar instructing printing of more PKR.
Umer Farooq Apr 14, 2023 12:12pm
No
Nadeem Apr 14, 2023 12:14pm
Tulukan Mairandi bahi pakistani e ho na ? Bht shuq hai apko pakistan k default hne ka
Faisal اعلی Apr 14, 2023 12:20pm
Best
MD Rasel mia Apr 14, 2023 12:46pm
Allhamdolilla
