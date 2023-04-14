SINGAPORE: Palm oil may bounce more to 3,797 ringgit per tonne, following its stabilization around a support of 3,671 ringgit. The stabilization suggests the completion of a wave c from 3,916 ringgit.

This wave is expected to be further reversed.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from 3,500 ringgit reveals a break above a resistance at 3,740 ringgit.

The break opened the way towards 3,797 ringgit. A further bounce towards 3,867 ringgit will be likely, if the contract breaks 3,797 ringgit.

A break below 3,729 ringgit may cause a drop towards 3,671 ringgit.

Palm oil drops for second day tracking weaker rival oils

On the daily chart, the support at 3,708 ringgit works together with the one at 3,671 ringgit on the hourly chart to stop the fall.

The fall is presumed to be riding on a wave c, which is capable of at least travelling to 3,408 ringgit.

The stabilization around 3,708 ringgit is expected to be brief.