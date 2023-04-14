AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  Important updates from April 13, 2023
Published 14 Apr, 2023 08:34am
  • Ruling coalition rejects Supreme Court's decision on judicial reforms

  • Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown as supply chain constraints continue

  • Supreme Court bars govt from implementing judicial reforms bill

  • Trucking startup Trella to cease operations in Pakistan: report

  • Profit-taking erodes intra-day gain, KSE-100 ends 0.2% higher

  • ECC approves loan scheme to provide E-bikes, E-rickshaws on 0% markup

  • SC amendment bill: Top court issues notices to PM, president

  • Mari Petroleum, Orient Petroleum ink gas processing contract

  • Rising external debt driving Pakistan's economic woes, says UN

  • SBP-held forex reserves fall $170mn, now stand at $4.04bn

  • Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar, settles at 284.91

  • 20pc duty imposed on import of tea whiteners

  • Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings

  • ECP reacts to President’s remark

