Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Ruling coalition rejects Supreme Court's decision on judicial reforms

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown as supply chain constraints continue

Supreme Court bars govt from implementing judicial reforms bill

Trucking startup Trella to cease operations in Pakistan: report

Profit-taking erodes intra-day gain, KSE-100 ends 0.2% higher

ECC approves loan scheme to provide E-bikes, E-rickshaws on 0% markup

SC amendment bill: Top court issues notices to PM, president

Mari Petroleum, Orient Petroleum ink gas processing contract

Rising external debt driving Pakistan's economic woes, says UN

SBP-held forex reserves fall $170mn, now stand at $4.04bn

Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar, settles at 284.91

20pc duty imposed on import of tea whiteners

Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings

ECP reacts to President’s remark

