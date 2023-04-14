BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 13, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Ruling coalition rejects Supreme Court's decision on judicial reforms
Read here for details.
- Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown as supply chain constraints continue
Read here for details.
- Supreme Court bars govt from implementing judicial reforms bill
Read here for details.
- Trucking startup Trella to cease operations in Pakistan: report
Read here for details.
- Profit-taking erodes intra-day gain, KSE-100 ends 0.2% higher
Read here for details.
- ECC approves loan scheme to provide E-bikes, E-rickshaws on 0% markup
Read here for details.
- SC amendment bill: Top court issues notices to PM, president
Read here for details.
- Mari Petroleum, Orient Petroleum ink gas processing contract
Read here for details.
- Rising external debt driving Pakistan's economic woes, says UN
Read here for details.
- SBP-held forex reserves fall $170mn, now stand at $4.04bn
Read here for details.
- Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar, settles at 284.91
Read here for details.
- 20pc duty imposed on import of tea whiteners
Read here for details.
- Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings
Read here for details.
- ECP reacts to President’s remark
Read here for details.
