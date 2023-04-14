AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
PM accuses Imran of imperilling foreign policy interests

APP Published April 14, 2023 Updated April 14, 2023 08:40am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that through his lies and the lust for power, Imran Khan had imperiled the vital foreign policy interests of Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that from accusing the United States of toppling his government to now wooing the US to mend fences, Imran Niazi’s hypocrisy knew no bounds.

Regime change conspiracy initiated in Pakistan, not US: Imran

“From accusing the United States of toppling his government to now wooing the US to mend fences, Imran Niazi’s hypocrisy knows no bounds. In the process, his lies & lust for power have imperiled Pakistan’s vital foreign policy interests,” he wrote on Twitter.

Joe Apr 14, 2023 08:02am
Crooks & Corrupt Inc has become the destroyer of the state!
