Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 promulgated

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2023
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has signed and promulgated the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 in exercise of the powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article (128) of the Constitution.

The said ordinance has been promulgated by amending the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service (Constitution, Functions and Powers) Act 2006 (III of 2006). The said Act has been amended to regulate the services of the Prosecutor General conforming to the accepted norms of client-attorney relationship.

The governor also signed the Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Societies (Dissolution) (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 which will come into force immediately.

This Ordinance has been promulgated by amending the Punjab Undesirable Co-operative Societies (Dissolution) Act, 1993. No judicial forum was provided expressly in The Punjab Undesirable Co-operative Societies (Dissolution) Act, 1993 for trial of the offences and to deal with the bail matters.

Therefore, the Punjab Cooperatives Board of Liquidation decided to introduce an amendment to the Punjab Undesirable Co-operative Societies (Dissolution) Act, 1993 and incorporate certain provisions to achieve the objectives.

