WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 13 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 12-Apr-23 11-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 7-Apr-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107831 0.10774 0.107953 0.107886
Euro 0.810761 0.809059
Japanese yen 0.00555 0.005561 0.005595 0.005631
U.K. pound 0.921403 0.923908
U.S. dollar 0.742319 0.741916 0.74194 0.741761
Algerian dinar 0.005475 0.005468 0.005476 0.005476
Australian dollar 0.495201 0.495377
Botswana pula 0.056119 0.056015
Brazilian real 0.149994 0.148022 0.145971
Brunei dollar 0.557297 0.557203 0.55785
Canadian dollar 0.552033 0.55026 0.548488
Chilean peso 0.000914 0.000903 0.000911
Czech koruna 0.034625 0.034479
Danish krone 0.108819 0.108591
Indian rupee 0.009045 0.009038 0.009058
Israeli New Shekel 0.204723
Korean won 0.000563 0.000562 0.000563 0.000562
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4235 2.42219 2.42227
Malaysian ringgit 0.168117 0.168006 0.168317 0.168486
Mauritian rupee 0.01634 0.016347 0.016234 0.016335
Mexican peso 0.041089 0.040794 0.040819
New Zealand dollar 0.460089 0.461657
Norwegian krone 0.070657 0.070088
Omani rial 1.93061 1.92956 1.92962
Peruvian sol 0.196745 0.196118 0.196645
Philippine peso 0.013562 0.013631
Polish zloty 0.173792 0.172872
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.009042 0.009028 0.009076 0.009002
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197952 0.197844 0.197851
Singapore dollar 0.557297 0.557203 0.55785
South African rand 0.040287 0.040437
Swedish krona 0.071369 0.070849
Swiss franc 0.822788 0.820704
Thai baht 0.021678 0.02162 0.021621 0.021743
Trinidadian dollar 0.109775 0.109783
U.A.E. dirham 0.202129 0.202019 0.202026
Uruguayan peso 0.019208 0.019213 0.019151
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
