WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 13 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Apr-23 11-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 7-Apr-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107831 0.10774 0.107953 0.107886 Euro 0.810761 0.809059 Japanese yen 0.00555 0.005561 0.005595 0.005631 U.K. pound 0.921403 0.923908 U.S. dollar 0.742319 0.741916 0.74194 0.741761 Algerian dinar 0.005475 0.005468 0.005476 0.005476 Australian dollar 0.495201 0.495377 Botswana pula 0.056119 0.056015 Brazilian real 0.149994 0.148022 0.145971 Brunei dollar 0.557297 0.557203 0.55785 Canadian dollar 0.552033 0.55026 0.548488 Chilean peso 0.000914 0.000903 0.000911 Czech koruna 0.034625 0.034479 Danish krone 0.108819 0.108591 Indian rupee 0.009045 0.009038 0.009058 Israeli New Shekel 0.204723 Korean won 0.000563 0.000562 0.000563 0.000562 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4235 2.42219 2.42227 Malaysian ringgit 0.168117 0.168006 0.168317 0.168486 Mauritian rupee 0.01634 0.016347 0.016234 0.016335 Mexican peso 0.041089 0.040794 0.040819 New Zealand dollar 0.460089 0.461657 Norwegian krone 0.070657 0.070088 Omani rial 1.93061 1.92956 1.92962 Peruvian sol 0.196745 0.196118 0.196645 Philippine peso 0.013562 0.013631 Polish zloty 0.173792 0.172872 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.009042 0.009028 0.009076 0.009002 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197952 0.197844 0.197851 Singapore dollar 0.557297 0.557203 0.55785 South African rand 0.040287 0.040437 Swedish krona 0.071369 0.070849 Swiss franc 0.822788 0.820704 Thai baht 0.021678 0.02162 0.021621 0.021743 Trinidadian dollar 0.109775 0.109783 U.A.E. dirham 0.202129 0.202019 0.202026 Uruguayan peso 0.019208 0.019213 0.019151 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

