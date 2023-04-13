AVN 65.03 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.53%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
EPCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-7.72%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 68.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.71%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
MLCF 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
OGDC 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.63%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 67.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 40.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 109.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
UNITY 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 7.2 (0.18%)
BR30 14,671 Increased By 29.9 (0.2%)
KSE100 40,201 Increased By 74.5 (0.19%)
KSE30 14,990 Increased By 29.2 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan shares mixed after four-day gain on US recession concerns

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 11:19am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese stocks were mixed on Thursday after a four-day advance, as concerns over a possible US recession were counterbalanced by optimism in the domestic retail sector.

Japan’s Nikkei share average, which touched a one-week high on Wednesday, was up 0.09% as of the morning break in Tokyo, erasing an early slide.

The broader Topix ebbed 0.04% lower.

Lender Resona Holdings Inc. led decliners on the Nikkei, sliding 2.17%.

Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd fell 2.16% after an index of US peers dropped 1.83%.

US shares fell after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting indicated that banking sector stress could tip the economy into a recession.

The minutes followed inflation data that added to the likelihood of another policy rate hike when the Fed convenes next month.

“The market has been too complacent on both the recession risk and inflation persistence,” said Mio Kato, the founder of LightStream Research, who publishes on the SmartKarma platform.

Japan stocks extend gains on boost from Buffett’s comments

“I am expecting earnings guidance to come out cautious, especially on tech,” he added.

There were 144 decliners on the Nikkei index against 72 that rose.

Aeon Co surged 2.1% to lead all gainers after the retailer said revenue in the year through February reached an all-time high and forecast record profit for next year.

Cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. jumped 1.48%.

Investors will be eyeing results from other major retailers on Thursday, including Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co. and Muji owner Ryohin Keikaku Co.

“As seen in the results of retail companies, increased mobility of people and the recovery of inbound travel are boosting the economy,” Nomura strategist Maki Sawada said. “That seems to be providing some support for the Nikkei.”

Lunar transport start-up ispace Inc traded for the first time, ending the morning session at 1,135 yen, more than four times the initial public offer price.

The company, which is planning to land a probe on the moon this month, went untraded on its debut on Tokyo’s Growth market yesterday amid a glut of buy orders.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japan shares mixed after four-day gain on US recession concerns

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

8-member bench hears petitions against SC amendment bill

Pak Suzuki extends motorcycle plant shutdown till April 28

Dar, others participate in IMF/WB meetings thru Zoom platform

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Move to incentivise e-bikes: ECC set to consider three options today

Nepra approves positive adjustment in Discos’ tariffs

Duties/taxes-free vehicles import: FBR proposes changes in motor vehicles rules

Core banking systems: SBP asks banks to submit FERs data

Read more stories