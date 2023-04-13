AVN 65.03 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.53%)
Apr 13, 2023
China’s yuan weakens as investors fret over weak global demand outlook

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 10:57am
HONG KONG: China’s yuan softened on Thursday as investors grew uneasy over the impact of faltering global growth on the country’s exports, after comments from US central bankers pointed to the risk of a “mild recession” later this year.

The currency dipped despite data showing an unexpected rise in China’s outbound analysts in March, which analysts largely attributed to base effects when compared with weak shipments in the same period last year.

Spot yuan opened at 6.8750 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8733 at midday, 12 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.11% away from the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.8658 per US dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix 6.8854. The spot rate is allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

China’s exports grew by 8.4% in the January-March period in yuan terms from a year earlier, and imports grew by 0.2% over the same period, customs data showed on Thursday.

While both figures pointed to an improvement from the previous January to February data, Lv Daliang, spokesman of the General Administration of Customs, told reporters on Thursday that weakening external demand and geopolitical factors will test China’s trade outlook.

“The strong export growth is unlikely to sustain given the weak global macro outlook. China still needs to rely more on domestic demand in the rest of the year,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

“I continue to expect supportive monetary and fiscal policies in the second quarter to boost growth,” said Zhang.

China’s yuan weakens as markets await US inflation data

The gloomy outlook painted by Lv resonated with the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March meeting released on Wednesday, which showed that several policymakers had forecast recent banking sector stress would tip the US economy into a “mild recession”, starting later this year.

Investors will be eyeing the release of China’s first quarter gross domestic product, retail sales and industrial production data for March, all due out next week.

Until then “the yuan will likely trade in a tight range of 6.80 to 6.87. If the economic data due out next week give further evidence of a sustained recovery, that could pave the way for the yuan to rise to 6.7 (in the second quarter),” said Kiyong Seong, lead Asia macro strategist at Societe Generale.

The global dollar index rose to 101.565 from the previous close of 101.5.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.05% weaker than the onshore spot at 6.8767 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 6.7148 per dollar, indicating a roughly 2.41% appreciation within 12 months.

China's yuan

