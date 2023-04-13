Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

World Bank recognises grim spectre of food price rise

Nepra approves positive adjustment in Discos’ tariffs

Rupee recovers ground against US dollar, settles at 286.62

IMF official has expressed confidence SLA will be signed soon, says Pakistan's Finance Division

KSE-100 jumps 0.81% amid rumours of financing from ‘friendly country’

Govt employees to get salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

AJK SC rejects Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal against disqualification

Dar discusses IMF and economy with UK envoy

8-member bench led by CJP to hear petition against SC amendment bill tomorrow

Finance secretary, AGP summoned by SC for non-provision of election funds

