Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Zephyr Textiles Limited #        5-Apr-23    13-Apr-23                                     13-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                          7-Apr-23    13-Apr-23      20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
EFU General Insurance 
Limited                          8-Apr-23    14-Apr-23      55% (F)        6-Apr-23        14-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited          10-Apr-23   17-Apr-23      950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                        11-Apr-23   17-Apr-23                                     17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited                 11-Apr-23   18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd.        11-Apr-23   18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                      12-Apr-23   19-Apr-23      20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited            13-Apr-23   19-Apr-23      NIL                            19-Apr-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited #                        13-Apr-23   19-Apr-23                                     19-Apr-23
Elahi Cotton Mills 
Limited #                        14-Apr-23   20-Apr-23                                     20-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Limited               14-Apr-23   20-Apr-23      NIL                            20-Apr-23
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib 
Limited                          10-Apr-23   24-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                          19-Apr-23   25-Apr-23      NIL                            25-Apr-23
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                          19-Apr-23   25-Apr-23      40% (F)        17-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited             13-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited          18-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      25% (B)        13-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited        19-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited      19-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited             19-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                          20-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                     20-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited          13-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      45% (F)        11-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                          18-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      25% (F)        13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF)    18-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      5% (F)         13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited                  19-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd       19-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      5% (F) 5% (B)  17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                          19-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      25% (F)        17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Pak Elektron Limited             20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Limited        20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Limited       20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited 
(Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd)                   20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)             20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      6% (F)         18-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company 
Limited                          20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                          20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.     20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited           20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance
Company Limited                  21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited            21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited        21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
East West Insurance 
Company Limited                  21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba ***                     21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited                  25-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      750% (F)       19-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Dolmen City REIT                 25-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      4.5% (iii)
Service Global Footwear 
Limited                          18-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      10% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Service Industries Limited       18-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      50% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      19-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                     20-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                          20-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer 
Company Limited                  20-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      35% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Packages Limited                 20-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      275% (F)       18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited                  21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited             21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank 
Limited                          21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited        21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
PAK REINSURANCE
COMPANY LTD                      21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      7.5% (F)       19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited               22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      25% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Agritech Limited                 22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance 
Limited                          22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
PICIC Insurance Limited          22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
Progressive Insurance
Company Limited                  22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories 
Limited                          19-Apr-23   29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)17-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
The United Insurance 
Company                          21-Apr-23   29-Apr-23      10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
ZIL Limited ^^                   22-Apr-23   29-Apr-23
Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited                  23-Apr-23   29-Apr-23      NIL                            29-Apr-23
Worldcall Telecom Limited        23-Apr-23   30-Apr-23      NIL                            30-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited #        25-Apr-23   02-05-2023                                   02-05-2023
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.        26-Apr-23   02-05-2023     NIL                           02-05-2023
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills 
Limited #                        26-Apr-23   02-05-2023                                   02-05-2023
Pakistan Cables Limited #        27-Apr-23   04-05-2023                                   04-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited           27-Apr-23   04-05-2023     NIL                           04-05-2023
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited      02-05-2023  09-05-2023     NIL                           09-05-2023
Pakistan Paper Products 
Limited #                        05-05-2023  11-05-2023                                   11-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                          18-05-2023  24-05-2023     NIL                           24-05-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

